Trafficking Fentanyl bill passes, heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A bill many parents and loved ones have been pushing to become law for three years, is finally getting the green light.

The Fentanyl Trafficking Bill, House Bill 3503 passing this Wednesday in Columbia. The next step, being signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

According to the bill, the state will soon be able to criminalize Fentanyl trafficking, a law that is currently not on the books in the Palmetto State.

The bill states those trafficking the drug could spend anywhere from 7 to 40 years behind bars, depending on the amount of Fentanyl they have and if they have a pervious offense.

Senators added an amendment to also charge a person even more if they are caught trafficking with firearm on them.

Holly Alsobrooks lost her son, Cody to the deadly drug in 2020.

She started the awareness group Fentanyl Kills U. She released the following statement about the bill passing:

“We are so happy that the Fentanyl trafficking bill has passed after 3 years. It is a bittersweet victory. Many of our loved ones have died from this deadly drug We cant bring them back but hopefully this will save other lives. These people dealing death on the streets of SC will finally be held accountable with mandatory minimum sentencing. Please continue to talk to your kids about drugs and the dangers of Fentanyl.”

CN2 News plans to have more coverage on this in the days to come.