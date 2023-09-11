Tradition lives on to honor lives lost on Sept. 11th

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On September 11th, 2001 the world stood still and now more than two decades later many continue to find ways to remember the close to 3,000 innocent people who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

“Oh say can you see, by the dawns early light. What’s so proudly we hailed by the twilight’s last gleaming.”

For United States Air Force Veteran, Barry Burke Senior his pride for his country stands tall.

“I grew up with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Star-Spangled Banner very morning at school. We sang it, didn’t just listen to it. Daddy was a World War II Vet. He fought during the Battle of the Bulge. He instilled in my brother and sister and I that this is our country”, says Burke.

That’s why it’s no surprise, he along with several other members of the Rolling Thunder Chapter One, first responders, and others gathered once again at the top of the Leonard A. Farrington Memorial Bridge in Fort Mill. They’ve been there every year during the morning rush hour, waving American flags in honor of those who died 22 years ago, on September 11th, 2001.

“It’s heartwarming really. You see these people traveling to work or wherever, honking and waving, they are proud to be Americans and we are too”, Burke.

For retired Firefighter, Rose Debus, today brings back memories of her fallen brothers and sisters.

“As a firefighter, I was watching it on tv while I was at work, and I knew they weren’t coming back. The building, the smoke and the jet fuel was so hot, but that’s our job to go in there and save people, and that’s what they did”, said Debus.

“It really is a big deal. So, we want to make sure our country doesn’t forget what happened to us”, says Vernon Samuelson.

A tradition living on, in hopes the world will never forget.

The Sutton Road bridge is named after Leonard Farrington, a veteran from Fort Mill who grabbed his American Flag on September 11th 2001 after learning about the attacks.

He ran to the bridge to wave his flag. Since then Farrington has passed away, but the Rolling Thunder continues the tradition every year on the morning and evening of 9-11.