Toys for Tots 75th Annual Drive Brings Christmas to Families

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 was there as families picked up toys to bring home to their little ones just in time for Christmas.

This is the 75th year the U.S. Marine Corp held its Toys for Tots program, which mission is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to children in need during Christmas.

The event is ran with the help of only volunteers and the toys are eligible for anyone as long as they live in York county.

A wide range of toys from action figures, books, bikes, and so much more are set to bring smiles to children.

CN2’s Photo Journalist Ryan Folz captures the afternoon.