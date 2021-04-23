Town of Clover Will Hold Special Election for Vacant Town Council Seat

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) On Tuesday, July 6th the town of Clover will hold a Special Election for a vacant Town Council Seat.

This comes after Clover Town Councilwoman, Martha Bratton recently passed away.

Bratton was elected to town council on November 2019 and sworn into office in 2020 to serve an initial two year term.

County leaders say the person elected in the special election will serve the remaining portion of the two year term.

York County leaders say residents interested in filing for office need to file in person at the Voter Registration Office in York at 6 South Congress Street, Suite 1201 between Friday, April 30 at noon and Monday, May 10 at noon. There is a $45.00 filing fee.

Below is information for York County Government about what candidates need to know.

Candidates are also required to complete and submit a Statement of Intention of Candidacy, which can be found online at www.yorkcountygov.com under the Voter Registration and Elections Department, or completed at the time of filing.

Absentee ballot applications are available by calling Voter Registration and Elections of York County at 803-684-1242 or online at www.scvotes.gov. Residents needing to register to vote may do so online at www.scvotes.gov, at the Voter Registration and Elections Office of York County, located at 6 S Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, or by mailing a SC Voter Registration Form to Voter Registration and Elections Office of York County, 6 S Congress Street, Suite 1201, York SC 29745. Registration forms may be printed from online at www.scvotes.gov.