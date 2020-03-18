Town Closures, Changes In Our Viewing Area: Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay

We have the latest on closures, changes and announcements in several cities and towns in our viewing area.

We”ll continue to update this list. See below.

TEGA CAY:

-Postponed all parks & recreation activities/events/games until Monday, April 13th

-Closed the Fort Mill River Access until further notice

-Closed all city parks until further notice

-City Hall closed to the public

-Residents can pay utility bills either online or drop off payments in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot

FORT MILL:

-Town Hall restricted to only employees. Customers can use the two drive-through lanes to make utility and municipal court payments or to pay for building permits or business licenses

-Municipal Court closed until further notice. Only use police department lobby for emergency situations or call 911.

-Fire Department operating for emergency situations only. Burn permits not being issued at this time

-Utilities office closed to public. Town has suspended any non-payment disconnects of service at this time. All water and wastewater services operating as normal. Call 803-547-7158 for any non-billing questions. For billing questions, contact the Town’s Business Office at 803-547-2034

-Public Works office closed to the public. Call 803-547-7158 for any questions you may have. All trash and recycling pickup is currently running as scheduled

-All town parks and facilities at Walter Y Elisha, Steele Street and Harris Street parks and the Fort Mill Community Center closed until further notice. Park entrances have been barricaded at parking lots. Anyone found in a park will be asked to leave. All Parks and Recreation Youth & Adults sports programs are suspended until April 12th

-All planning commission and board meetings are cancelled

ROCK HILL:

-City of Rock Hill urges citizens to follow guidelines given by DHEC or CDC, including personal hygiene, hand washing and social distancing

-Parks, Recreation & Tourism programs and events canceled through April 3rd

-All parks, playgrounds, green spaces and trails remain open at this time

-Rock Hill Sports & Events Center, Cherry Park Tower and Manchester Meadows office closed at this time

 

 

