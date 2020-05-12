Tip Of The Day: Beware! Don’t Fall Victim To COVID-19 Cyber Scams

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Scammers don’t take a break, not even when there’s a global crisis.

Don’t fall victim to people who want to take advantage of you during this time.

Here are a few tips to help protect you and your family:

  • Never share any personal data or financial information with anyone who calls or emails you.
  •  Never click a link in a suspicious-looking email or in an email from someone you don’t know.
  • Look to reliable sources for information, like federal, state, and local authorities.
  • Choose charities wisely and do a little research before making any donations.

6 Tips to Thwart COVID-19 Cyberscams

