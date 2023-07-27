Tie to Murdaugh Case in a York County Court on this Thursday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The family of Mallory Beach, the teen killed in the Murdaugh boat crash in February 2019, is in a York County courtroom on this Thursday.

The Beach Family attorney telling media outlets one piece of wrongful death case was recently settled for $15 Million.

CN2 has a reporter in the York County courtroom on this Thursday to get more details. Our understanding is the only reason the case is being heard here is because of the judge. When the judge was named for this legal battle, he happened to be in York County.

CN2 will update this story as we learn more.