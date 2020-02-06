Troopers: Driver Dies After Tree Falls On Car

FORT MILL, S.C. — A person has died after a tree fell on a car, according to state troopers.

The accident happened around noon today on Pleasant Road – just three miles north of Fort Mill.

Troopers say the driver in a 2010 Toyota SUV was traveling north on the road when a tree fell on the car.

The driver was transported by EMS to CMC Main, but died at the hospital.

The driver who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident has not yet been identified.

In other news, a downed tree can also be seen at a home on Black Street in Rock Hill. A tree also fell on three cars on Park Avenue.

Drivers, be safe if you’re out on the roads. Click HERE to learn more about safety tips and suggestions.

Check back for more updates.