Three York men putting their hair on the line for fundraiser

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Three York men are working to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brian Fatool, the owner of Pelican’s Snoballs in York, is partnering with York City Councilman Matthew Hickey, and York Police Lieutenant Dale Edwards to raise $5,000 by the end of May.

The three are willing to go fully bald for the cause, agreeing to shave their heads on June 4th if the goals is met.

“It’s a really good community of people. It’s people that want to help out, people that want to be involved. And it’s not often on a City Council position where you get to do the fun stuff to really help people,” Councilman Hickey said. “And having somebody like Brian step up and say we want to do something like this, anything we can do to help that happen around here is definitely something we want to be on board with.”

The three fundraisers also planning to livestream their shaving for all to see on the York Police Department Facebook page.

Those looking to donate can drop off contributions to the Pelican’s Snoballs located on East Liberty Street, or at the York Police Department.

A Venmo and Cash App have also been set up by the Police Department, those links can can be found below.

Cash App: https://cash.app/$YorkPDSC

Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/YorkPDSC