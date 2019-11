ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you find yourself walking through downtown Rock Hill, stop by the Freedom Walkway.

There – you’ll find three new people who have been inducted into this year’s Local Heroes Class.

On Tuesday – Dr. Cynthia Plair Roddey, Dr. Leroy Ellison, Sr. and Rev. Henry F. Tevlin were honored for their actions in bringing justice and equality for all citizens.

In the video above, learn more about each leader and where you can find their plaques.