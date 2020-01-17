Three Council Members, Mayor Sworn-In, Ready To Continuing Serving Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — It’s the first town council meeting of 2020.

Fort Mill town leaders excited for the upcoming year – ready to continuing serving its residents and businesses.

But first – they’re kicking it off with a few swearing-in ceremonies.

Three council members – Chris Moody, Ronnie Helms and Lisa Cook – all coming back for another term.

With family by their sides, they were sworn in on Monday – taking the oath to serve the community of Fort Mill.

In the video above, get an inside look at each of the candidates and the ceremony.