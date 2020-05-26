Three Bars In York County Shutdown Over Memorial Day Weekend After Violating Governor’s Executive Order

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three bars in the area had to close their doors…again.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says after receiving information that several bars in the county were violating the governor’s executive order, deputies were forced to shut down three locations over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the police report, The Handle Bar on Anderson Road, Jokers on Neely’s Creek Road and The Hide Away on Baskins Road were given a written warning that the businesses had to shut down.

Authorities say the three places did so and the owners say they were under the impression that per the new order they were allowed to open.

As a reminder, the only businesses that can currently open are restaurants, where the primary source of income is food, not booze.

Deputies say the 3 places cited are solely bars in which their primary business income is alcohol.