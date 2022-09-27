Threat to Local High School Originated in Texas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A threat from far away was investigated this week when it was found that a Texas man made threats to Northwester High School.

Rock Hill Police say 20 year old Chris Morales met a Northwestern student on social media, they go on to say he made the threat after becoming aggravated with the student.

Investigators say his threat included the words shoot up while referring to the school as N-W-H-S in a message he sent to that student.

Police were made aware of the threat by the Rock Hill School District, and say after their preliminary investigation they passed the information off to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. Morales was charged with terroristic threat when he was taken into custody.

In a statement released today, September 27, Rock Hill Schools Superintendent Dr. Tommy Schmolze said, “Rock Hill Schools is grateful to have community partners like Rock Hill Police who will immediately answer the call when we are facing critical incidents. From deploying additional officers to be nearby to working with law enforcement more than 1,000 miles away – they showed up for us and for that we are thankful. This incident goes to show how essential our law enforcement partners are in keeping our schools safe and we cannot thank them enough for the support the officers and investigators provided us yesterday from the time we reported the threat through the end of the day.”