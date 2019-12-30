“These children need a safe place. They need love, they need security.” Siblings Adopted, Find Permanent Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Family Court finalized six adoptions on its last day of session this year. For Judge David Guyton, end-of-year adoptions are the best way to close a year.

“We get some terrible things in family court and so to end the year on a positive note,” said Guyton, “It just gives you some motivation going into the next year.”

One of the adoptions Guyton finalized Ace, 4, and his sister, Ari, 2, who were adopted by the Connelly family. Kelley and Patrick Connelly had three of their own children when they felt a calling to be foster parents.

Ace was just 4 months old when he joined their family. Later, Ari was born and when she was 4 months old, the Connelly also welcomed her into their home.

“These children need a safe place. They need love, they need security,” said Kelley Connelly

The adoption was finalized by Judge David Guyton, who said children are often the ones who bring us together. Guyton finalized more than 50 adoptions in 2019.