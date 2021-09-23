The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce Hosts its Annual Fort Mill and Tega Cay Community Breakfast

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosting its annual Fort Mill-Tega Cay State of the Community breakfast, sponsored by Piedmont Medical Center.

PMC’s CEO Mark Nosacka giving an update on the importance of getting vaccinated admitting that he was once an anti-vaxer. He now says the vaccine can help prevent prolonged hospital stays and risk of being put on a ventilator. The gathering also allowing York County, Fort Mill & Tega Cay City officials and school district leaders to provide updates.

The York County Regional Chamber hosting its annual State of the Community Breakfast for Tega Cay and Fort Mill. Leaders sharing highlights, even amid the pandemic.

County Councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says, “A lot of things have been going on at the county, and a lot of exciting things throughout the challenges of COVID, we’ve been able to really want to expand outdoors activities from within the community. One of the key things is around our parks. Currently, we have seven parks that we’re expanding on.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, these county and city leaders making presentations on how these communities have actually been able to persevere over the last two years.

“We’re looking to keep people…to give people an opportunity to work in York County, okay? That’s critical. So, from our economic development perspective we’re looking at again, ways of bringing businesses in here,” says Audette.

Fort Mill’s Mayor Guynn Savage sharing town accomplishments like, vaccine clinics, park updates and its biggest project, the waste water treatment facility.

“As you can see it’s under construction. This is a tremendous service project for the community. Not only are we expanding our services but we’re upgrading them as well, putting the best technology to work,” says Savage.

Announcing his retirement from office after this term, Tega Cay’s Mayor David O’Neal speaking about park updates and the biggest project, Catawba Park.

“So for 15 years we weren’t able to do this and now because an impact fees, we’re able to build the premier park. It’s not just for Tega Cay, it’s a regional park. It’ll be used by people in the whole region, all of York County and probably from North Carolina also,” says O’Neal.

