The York County Regional Chamber Is Making New Efforts to Support Businesses in Downtown York

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Regional Chamber has launched an effort to support the growth of small business in City of York’s downtown. The new program, Go Downtown York, will focus on helping merchants in the downtown business district.

Go Downtown York will kick-off at an event were county and business leaders and city leaders will show their support of the Chamber’s active involvement in helping small business success.

The overall goal of the program is t bring together and grow businesses in the area, participation is voluntary and individual merchants can choose how much they’d like to participate. Go Downtown members will be listed in a new printed and online Downtown Business Directory and will have the chance to join mentoring efforts, seminars and workshops, and periodic celebrations marking milestone business anniversaries.

The Chamber’s York Area Council Board, led by Porter Gable of York Electric Cooperative, will oversee the Go Downtown efforts. Gable says, “these events will be a great opportunity to better get to know the businesses and owners and to begin establishing a support network. I’m really pleased to announce the first such event in downtown York, which will be presented by J&K Paints & Pixels at 1:00 P.M. on September 30.”

For more information on Go Downtown York, contact the York County Regional Chamber at 803-324-7500.