ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) York teacher and coach, Joshua Bovill says the only thing that got him through his early childhood was the fact he could write about it.

Bovill says he kept a journal of poems when he was younger and now he and his co-author, Rodrekous Hunter want to make sure African American boys get engaged in literacy at a young age.

Along with the book, “The Write Way to Heal”, Bovill and Hunter have created a non-profit, The Write Way Foundation. The purpose is to use the power of literacy, mentorship and hip-hop music to bridge the literacy gap for African American students.

https://www.writewayfoundation.org/