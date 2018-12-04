The Unstoppable Rock Hill All-Stars and More Sports Headlines

The Rock Hill All-Stars have been unstoppable this season. The team has played three games and hasn’t given up a single point in any game. Watch the video to hear from the Head Coach as well as one of the all stars who has big dreams!

Also catch the Northwestern High School Basketball scores against Chester. Plus, a Northwestern football trojan who was honored as 2018 comeback

player of the year after numerous injuries that tried to take him out.

And, if you are headed to the state championship football game this week make a note that it has changed to Friday at 4 o’clock instead of Saturday due to forecasted inclement weather happening on Saturday. The game will still be held in Columbia at Williams Brice Stadium.