ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Do you remember the book, The Secret Garden? Its coming to life at Glencairn Gardens Saturday, April 6th and April 13th! On CN2 Today we talked with the director of the play and one of the actresses. Watch for more details!

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, October 3rd

Happy Wednesday! On CN2 Today we are learning more about th...