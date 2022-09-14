The Search Is On for A Missing 79 Year Old Woman in Chester

Fort Lawn, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – At this hour the search continues for a missing 79 year woman in Chester County, who as our of broadcast, has not been found yet.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says Judy Pate walked away from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn early Tuesday. We reached out to them, but they have not returned our calls.

On this Wednesday, law enforcement, SLED Officers, first responders and community members walked for hours searching for Pate. They search through wooded areas in the Fort Lawn community near Baxter Drive and Cemetery Road where she was last seen there on Tuesday.

Officials say they are concerned because Pate has been diagnosed with dementia and as a history of falling. Chester County Sheriff deputies ask if you’ve seen Pate to call 911.