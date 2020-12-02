The Salvation Army Partners With Community Leaders to Shelter Women This Winter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill’s Salvation Army leaders say the nonprofit is the only warming shelter for women in the area. Unfortunately this year the shelter has closed, but community leaders are stepping in the continue to provide the service for women.

It’s around this time of year Rock Hill’s Salvation Army would open its warming center to women and children.

The Salvation Army’s Director of Social Services, Nancy Landerman, says, “So the warming center before we had an on-site facility that what it was the house that the ladies would come in. It would be congregate sheltering.”

This year the shelter has closed for repairs and funding needs.

“So we need some updates and upgrades at the warming center and said we just felt that this was a perfect time to be able to explore other options in the community and also just get other people to understand it’s not just a Salvation Army issue it’s an entire community issue,” says Landerman.

Salvation Army leaders say that this time last year they had to help more than 90 women find shelter and they expect this year with the economic impacts of COVID-19 that number will go up. They say that with lows continuing to drop nightly in the 30’s and even the 20’s it’s important that these women find warm shelter.

Microtel Inn and Suites owner, Dilip Patel, says, “As one of the community leaders and other community leaders we need to get together and address it and of course have a one facility stop that does it all for everybody.”

The Microtel Inn and Suites has volunteered and is opening up rooms for 14 women and children — providing warmth and safety this winter.

“As the community just looking to the homeless thing, of course wear a short term solution,” says Patel.

The salvation army is looking to raise more than $60,000 dollars to provide resources for these women.

“Probably the biggest hurdle at this moment is funding. We need funding to be able to house this program and the Salvation Army is out there now ringing bells and doing what we can but, you know we need the community to step up even more if they can to help us house these women,” says Landerman.

Salivation Army leaders say women in need can come to the location on Charlotte Avenue, here in Rock Hill, for counseling and resources.

Rooms are also available for women in the Chester County area. Leaders say the community can help by donating meals to women and children or by donating funds.

You can check out www.SalvationArmyCarolinas.org for more information.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the nonprofit and community leaders about what resources are available this winter.