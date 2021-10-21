The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Stage

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage for the first time since the before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Come out for a wonderful night of music on Saturday, October 23th at 7:30 at South Pointe High School.

The evening will feature Concert Violinist, Ilya Kaler. Professor Kaler has been described as a “magician, bewitching our ears” for his hauntingly beautiful sound, flawless command of the instrument and mesmerizing phrasing. He is the only violinist to win the gold medal at the Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow (1986), Sibelius Competition in Helsinki (1985) and Paganini Competition in Genoa (1981). Professor Kaler is considered one of the most outstanding personalities of the violin today whose career ranges from that of a soloist and recording artist to chamber musician and professor.

In addition, we are proud to announce Dr. Charles Jones Evans as our guest conductor for the evening! As Music Director and Conductor for the Long Bay Symphony, Dr. Evans has established an impressive standard of excellence for both the Long Bay Symphony and the Long Bay Youth Symphony. He brings a wealth of musical experience to the area, having held conducting positions with numerous professional orchestras and music festivals across the country. As guest conductor, he has been featured on the podium with organizations such as the Richmond (VA), North Carolina, Virginia and Arkansas Symphonies and the Memphis Ballet, as well as ensembles in Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Spokane, Santa Barbara and other cities throughout the U.S.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or here: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/rhsymphony/5856?fbclid=IwAR2DWa5InTyDIDJQTvqPUB6UVCDpkUONyrETZ6ojhrjgWkS4MSZclJALLZ0