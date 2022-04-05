“The Power of Prayer” – Church Invites Community to Pray on One Year Anniversary of Marshall Road Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Thursday, April 7th marks one year since six people were killed in a mass shooting. The suspect taking his own life.

The shooting took place at the home of Dr. Robert and Barbara Lesslie on Marshall Road in York County.

It was during Spring Break when two of the couple’s grandchildren 9 year-old Adah Lesslie and 5 year old Noah Lesslie where also at the home, investigators say all four found in a room in the back of the house shot to death.

Two technicians who were working at the home, Robert Shook and James Lewis were also killed.

Authorities say the gunman, former NFL Player Phillip Adams later took his own life.

We have since learned from the autopsy Adams had stage 2 CTE, doctors say a brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma.

A year later, what is still unclear is why Adams went to the home of the Lesslie’s.

What we have learned about the Lesslie Family their faith, it is anchored in everything they do.

With the one year anniversary on Thursday, April 7th, their church is following the family’s lead and inviting the community to come and pray in the sanctuary.

In times of trouble, peace is what we search for and the church is a place that can provide comfort.

“There is something powerful about being in God’s house, to pray to God”, says Associate Pastor Jon Oliphant with First ARP Church in Rock Hill.

The Power of Pray will be on display this Thursday, April 7th at First ARP Church located at the corner of Oakland Avenue and White Street in Rock Hill.

Pastor Oliphant says from 7 AM to 7 PM their sanctuary will be opened to anyone, providing a space to remember and pray for the four members of the Lesslie Family on the one year anniversary of their passing.

“A normal emotion for all of us is anger and frustration and sometimes that is even directed at God in light of a tragedy like this why, why would you allow something like this to happen? Where were you on April the 7th. Those are all important questions and at the end of the day we have to come back to scripture and what God has revealed about himself, that he promises he is with us. We don’t always get the exact answers as to why, but we certainly want people to feel and know there is meaning in life. Even with these horrific events, there is purpose and God has brought Good out of really hard times”, says Oliphant.

And that good is now feeding the mind and body of those in need through Noah’s Snack Shack and Adah’s Little Free Library.

“So often people want to do something and they don’t know what to do. So we thought this would be a tangible way for people to do something, maybe as a family. I’ve seen families bring their young kids and book books in Adah’s Library and snacks in Noah’s Snack Shack. It warms m heart”, says Oliphant.

Through giving back and prayer, part of the healing process, Thursday is a chance to continue to open ours hearts.

“Pray for the families involved in this. Pray for the Lesslie family and extended family. Also pray for the other families, the Adams’ family, the Shook and the Lewis families as they grieve the loss of loved ones as well. Pray that they will find hope and strength to move forward each day”, says Oliphant.

Jeff and Katie Lesslie, Adah and Noah’s parents, still serve at First ARP Church here in Rock Hill.

You can always donate to Noah Snack Shack and Adah’s Little Free Library.

They are in need right now of nonperishable food items that are quick serve meals and books for adults.

Again the Day of Prayer will be Thursday, April 7th from 7 AM until 7 PM at 201 E White St, Rock Hill, SC 29730.