The Oldest Living American Born in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The oldest living American was born in Lancaster County. Hester Ford celebrated her 116th birthday making her the oldest person in the country. Our news partner WBTV there for her big birthday bash in Charlotte.

Charlotte has been the home of many influential people over a number of years but today we celebrate the oldest living person in United States, Hester Ford.

Hester moved to Charlotte in the 50’s. She was originally born in Lancaster. Her family says she has a big heart, she cares about every body. And each year they get with her, they take away more knowledge and wisdom from the lady they call, grammy.

Mary Hill, Hester Ford’s granddaughter, says, “We are honored and we just thank God for the opportunity to celebrate her! She just continues to be a blessing to us. And she tells us all the time. You are here to be a blessing to someone else.”

Hester Ford has 68 grandchildren. And another fun fact, the oldest living human in the world is Kane Tanaka of Japan. He will turn 118 on January 2nd.