The New Sheriff in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Three months ago, a new sheriff came to Chester County. Sheriff Max Dorsey was appointed as sheriff in May after former sheriff Alex Underwood was indicted on federal charges.

Before becoming sheriff, Dorsey was the head of the narcotics division for SLED. Since being appointed in May, Dorsey says he was worked to improve the culture and employee morale at the department. Dorsey says that commitment means working a lot of hours.

“I’ve worked almost every day, seven days a week, with a few exceptions,” recalls Dorsey, ” I did take Father’s Day off.”

When he’s not running the department, Dorsey is doing community events. His latest included having lemonade with the people in Lando, where he heard from citizens and learned more about their needs.

“We have restructured the agency to where we can become more efficient, where we can provide officers out there on the road to where they can respond quicker,” says Dorsey.

Dorsey also added a new position — a brand new role called the director of professional standards and recruitment. Ashley Brittany spent more than 10 years as a law enforcement officer, and was invited by Dorsey to go over and rewrite the employee standards manual.

“Our big thing is we are trying to make Chester County more professional,” explains Brittany, “We want people to see that this is a good place to be.”

Brittany hopes getting that message across will also help recruitment numbers. Dorsey says one third of the positions at the department are vacant.

“Now that’s not something that is unique to Chester County. That is something law enforcement agencies are struggling with all over the country,” says Dorsey.

Though there has been a lot of work, and a lot of challenges, in becoming Chester County’s new sheriff, Max Dorsey says this is his hometown.

“The best part has been just working with such good people,” says Dorsey.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill several vacant positions. If you’re interested in learning more, contact Ashley Brittany at (803) 581-6188 or abrittain@chesterso.com.