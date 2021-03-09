FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS)- A push on social media to help make sure everyone has access to the COVID-19 Vaccine.

As Phase 1-B is now underway in South Carolina and more people can get the vaccine – two separate groups have been created on Facebook.

They are called – The NC – SC Vaccine Hunters as well as the South Carolina COVID-19 Vaccination Info group. These groups serve as networking tools to help qualified residents across the state find success in available appointments – securing end of day shots or getting their names added to a “waste list” at area pharmacies and vaccination centers.

The Langolf Family lives in Charlotte and benefited from these Facebook Groups.

Their son CJ has special needs – mom and dad both in their 70’s – are his primary caregivers .In North Carolina the parents have already received their shots, but not C-J at this point. So the family joined these Facebook Groups and with the help of complete strangers – CJ found an available appointment and got his COVID Vaccine Monday in Fort Mill.

The Family says if not for these Facebook Groups – CJ would have probably received his COVID-19 Vaccine a month later from now in North Carolina.