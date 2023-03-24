The Cottage, a safe haven for women, opens at Pathways

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The Cottage”, a year round emergency shelter for single women, say they continue to see more women in need of a place to stay. The Life House Women’s Shelter is working to meet the demand

Located at the Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill, The Cottage has become a safe haven for women 7 nights a week.

Courtney Denton says its been a work in progress to open the doors, but with a growing wait list, she knew it was time, even as last minute construction needs are met.

Denton says just two nights ago the shelter slept 30 women, which is almost at full capacity.

Amber Hinson, The Cottage Coordinator, says the women in need also get to shower, do laundry and are provided snacks.

If you are in need, stop by any night at 6:30. Security is also provided. The Cottage needs volunteers during the day and evening. Just visit The Life House Women’s Shelter’s website for more information. Currently between all of the shelters within the Lifehouse, 50 women and 7 children are being served in our community.