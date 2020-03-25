The Coronavirus Impact On Real Estate: Are You Trying To Buy Or Sell?

FORT MILL, S.C. — We know the Coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts a variety of organizations and agencies, but what about real estate?

Are you in the middle of buying or selling real estate?

Good news! It’s still a good time to buy or sell. There are still low interest rates, buyers are out there that are pre-approved and ready to buy, and there’s low inventory.

But as Coronavirus continues to spread, that also means some changes in the market, but realtors are still working hard to help those buying and selling homes.

We spoke with Fort Mill’s Ashley Lapointe who is with Remax Executive to learn the latest.

She says the industry is very innovative as agents are able to do virtual tours of homes.

Lapointe notes that if any closings get delayed right now in North Carolina because of the Coronavirus, there will not be penalties to either the buyer or the seller.

In South Carolina, things are still sort of business as usual, but they expect something similar in the near future.

If in homes, everyone is expected to use hand sanitizers. Buyers are asked to keep their hands in their pockets. Gloves are also available.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Coronavirus and real estate.