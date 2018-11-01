The Class of ’98 Comes Back to Rock Hill High School-Plus More Sports Headlines

The Rock Hill High School class of 1998 came back to cheer on the Bearcats Friday night, see the school’s improvements Saturday morning, and even had a “prom” Saturday night. This was the first time in 20 years that most of the Bearcat alumni had come back to their high school.

Among the Rock Hill High School alumni, was Chris Hope, a former NFL player. Hope said he tries to come back as much as he can, it was important to him to come back this time to see his classmates. ”

“With the business of life, and me living in a different state its obviously hard to do it and hard to get us all in the same place at the same time so this is what made this reunion very important to me and I love each and every one of my classmates. I tickle them sometimes when I remember their names” said Hope.

