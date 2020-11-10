The City of York’s New Yorkville Marketplace Gives Area Entrepreneurs New Opportunities

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A new market is opening in the City of York Yorkville Marketplace. The building on Roosevelt Street was once a long-time empty building and now area business owners are giving it a full makeover — giving people a new place to shop and giving entrepreneurs new business opportunities.

Yorkville Marketplace’s opening is just a few days away business owners are coming in for the first time to look at their new spaces.

When Yorkville marketplace opens there will be about 20 new vendors that will be able to occupy the space inside. It’s not just a marketplace for products but also a marketplace for ideas, as the owner said they’ll be plenty of mentorship opportunities to create a community of business owners.

“They can partner with each other bounce ideas off each other, we can help with things that we’ve learned our lesson in our early entrepreneur years in regards to what works and what doesn’t, sharing those ideas,” says Yorkville Marketplace co-owner Chris Holbert.

Business owners like Jessica Setzer, who started her first business just 6 months ago say, she’s looking forward to the transition from online to in-store. She says this new marketplace’s foot traffic will allow her to grow her business and learn from experienced entrepreneurs.

“This is going to give our ladies, our customers a chance to come in and try on clothes we get to meet them and talk to them face-to-face and just get to start those relationships which is honestly probably the best thing about this business,” says Setzer.

An extension of downtown York, Yorkville Marketplace’s owners say they believe it’ll change the city’s culture with diverse small businesses, eateries and entertainment venues.

“I feel really good about the government here in the city in regards to what they’re doing to embrace the small businesses and they’re working with us and doing different improvements and things in the downtown — which we’re really starting to see that grow as well,” says Holbert.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with a few entrepreneurs about how this will change their businesses.