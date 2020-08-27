The City of York is Preparing for New Developments

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The City of York’s planning commission is prepping to go before city council with a comprehensive plan that will include projects that leaders say will bring in more residential and commercial properties to the area, but some residents have concerns.

The City of York’s planning commission wants to bring residential and commercial development units to the Alexander Love Highway Bypass.

The City of York’s Planning Director, David Brakefield, says, “The planning commission looked at a request for annexation in a request for rezoning upon annexation that would allow the PUD, planned development, that would allow the kind of project that we’re talking about.”

“With this project it’s going to of course change the city, change the dynamics, change the footprint. But also there is an economic impact to it as we continue to add houses and increase home values, increase our median income and our taxable value, it will allow us to do more things and spread the burden of governing across more people,” says, The City of York’s City Manager, Seth Duncan.

City leaders say this is the first big annexation of the size in the City of York for the last decade and they say it could take the population from 8,400 to more than 10,000. But some neighbors in this area are concerned about growing the right way.

“There’s a neighborhood right next door that will be in close proximity and we’ve been taking their comments at heart and working with the developer in the planning commission and now it will be going before council…to address those concerns,” says Duncan. “There will ultimately be people who don’t want to see growth but our comprehensive plan, council, the planning commission believe in smart, responsible growth that works and benefits the entire community.”

While it could take up to a year to finalize plans and break ground on a new development, residents in the surrounding neighborhoods have concerns. They have started a petition and plan to meet with the city’s leaders.

Charles Brewer, Pebble Creek’s spokesperson says, “The proposed development and re-zoning of the land adjacent to Pebble Creek brings about several challenges and issues for me as a Resident of Pebble Creek and the City of York and York County as a whole.”

