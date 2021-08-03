The Chester County Sheriff’s Office Continues Investigating the Body of a 63 y/o Woman Found on Carpenter Road

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The body of a 63 y/o woman found in Chester County. Chester County Sheriff Investigators, SLED Agents and the Chester County Coroner’s Office processing the scene and continue searching for answers.

The Chester County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate the death of 63 y/o Fairfield County woman, Linda Robinson. Her body found alongside Carpenter Road this past Monday morning, and now as her car has been recovered as Sheriff’s office leaders continue to connect the dots.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Grant Suskin, saying “Our dispatch got a call, the deceased body on Carpenter Road, deputies were dispatched. Our investigation was done, SLED was called out, they gathered evidence and cleared the scene around 3 PM.”

Late Monday afternoon, the Chester City Police Department responded to Walmart, on J.A. Cochran Bypass to begin an investigation into a missing person — who authorities later identified as Linda Robinson. The search began for Robinson’s 2009 blue Honda Odyssey van that was recovered later that night off of James F. Wherry Road.

“We connected the victim to the car…a loose description of the vehicle was given on the scene at Carpenter Road and so we were able to connect that loosely with the victim from Walmart,” says Suskin.

Sheriff’s office leaders saying they are looking into this case being a possible kidnapping, as much as they are looking into other potential factors.

“Footage is being reviewed at places like Walmart where the Chester Police was dispatched just to find out what we can. You know we know that they went from Walmart over to Carpenter Road, so we’re looking to find as much information as we can about that path and where they may have gone,” says Suskin.

The Chester County corners office is scheduled to perform an autopsy beginning this Wednesday morning at 9 AM. Leaders saying that process can take several hours and can answer more questions.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Chester County Sheriff’s Office leaders about the case.