The Charlotte Hornet’s book bus featuring Hugo the hornet visited Riverwalk Academy. The Charlotte Hornet’s book bus and the Hugo P.L.A.Y. book presentation is part of the Charlotte Hornet’s foundation.

Hugo the hornet performed an interactive and entertaining program with hopes of encouraging students to pick up a book and read everyday.

Watch the video to see how much fun the students, teachers, and administration had with Hugo!

