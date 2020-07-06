The Carolina Renaissance Festival Canceled Due to Health & Safety Concerns

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Carolina Renaissance Festival is the latest event to be canceled due to health and safety concerns amid COVID-19.

On this Monday the Carolina Renaissance Festival sharing updates on social media saying that it will not be opening for the 2020 season.

Organizers say they were hopeful that circumstances would improve so that they could operate safely. Now, organizers say health officials have made it clear that COVID-19 is far from over in the Carolinas.

The festival says because of the amount of people and crowds that attend, it would be hard to practice social distancing measures.

Organizers also saying they are planning to be back next year, announcing operating dates on Saturdays and Sundays, October 2nd through November 21st of 2021.