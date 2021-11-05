Thanksgiving gift-card giveaway

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – With Halloween now over – our sights are set on Thanksgiving and there are several opportunities to enjoy a Free Thanksgiving Dinner.

Lead with Love Project, a non profit in the area sets out each Thanksgiving season to donate turkeys to families in need in the community.

This year because of the supply chain back-up, the non profit will be giving out free Publix gift cards.

All you have to do is pre register for the event.

There is a limited amount, so sign up now.

(803) 620-1158

Turkeydrive803@gmail.com

The giveaway is Saturday, November 20th at Fountain Park.