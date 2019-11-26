Thanksgiving at the Monday’s Home

Monday Family Spinach Stuffing Recipe

2 Pkg’s chopped frozen spinach

¼ lb butter or margarine

1 Medium Onion Finely Chopped

Salt Pepper and Lemon juice to taste

2 pkgs of Pepperidge farm (blue bag) stuffing

Few splashes of milk

Cook spinach following pkg instructions – drain very well. Melt butter and sauté onions lightly – add spinach and sauté all together.

Add salt pepper and lemon juice (cap full or 2) to taste.

Mix well and put in large mixing bowl.

Add stuffing, then milk to thicken and moisten consistency.

Use wide spatula to mush down entire mix is a 9×13 pan

Bake 350 about 30 minutes until top is just slightly getting crunchy and enjoy!