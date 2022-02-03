SC DHEC Announces “Test To Stay” Program, Plans to Send Covid-19 Rapid Tests to Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – DHEC is rolling out a new program called “Test To Stay”.

The program allows a rapid test to be performed on K-12 students who have been exposed to a COVID-19 infected person.

According to officials the “Test to Stay” Program allows those students to stay in the classroom if they test negative between day 5 – 7 and not experiencing symptoms.

DHEC is sending thousands of rapid-at-home tests to school districts by the end of the week and says it strongly encouraging schools across the state to utilize the program.

Chester School District says it will continue to do a modified version of the “Test To Stay” program for students and staff.

The Chester School District says students or staff who are exposed will have an option to either test at school or at another facility on day 5. If they are asymptotic and negative, they may return on day 6.

https://scdhec.gov/news-releases/dhecs-test-stay-program-keeps-more-students-school-state-health-officials-encourage