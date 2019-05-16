Tender Hearts Rock Hill Likely Closing

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – The Tender Hearts Ministries Rock Hill thrift store has 90 days to move it’s location or face closing its doors. It’s current store front is near the Publix on Heckle Boulevard and their rent is about to go up – they say they can’t afford it. They’ve recently gotten donations from local organizations to help their cause but will need a lot more community support. Tender Hearts is looking to raise more money in donations to try and find another location for their Rock Hill store – this current location will be open until July. If you want to help click this link: https://www.tenderheartsinyork.org/donate.html

We did reach out to the property owners of Wedgewood Square Shopping Center and they confirm they are no longer able to offer Tender Hearts a discount on their lease. They add they also believe there was always an understanding that the rent could go up. they tell us A new True Value Hardware is expected to move into the store front.