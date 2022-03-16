Tender Hearts Ministries’ Event, Cinderella’s Closet Dressing Young Ladies For Prom

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s Prom season and CN2 is talking with Tender Hearts Ministries about it’s Cinderella’s Closet where young ladies in York and Chester Counties can pick out a prom dress plus accessories for free.

Ainslee Moss, President Tender Hearts Ministries, saying the girls are allowed to pick up a dress, shoes, jewelry and even shampoo and conditioner, anything a girl will need to feel special.

Cinderella’s Closet

Prom Dress Giveaway

Saturday, March 19th

10 am until 1 pm

Tender Hearts Ministries

145 Blackburn Street

York, SC.

