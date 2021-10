TEGA CAY S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A new store for an old idea.

Charcuterie boards have made quite the comeback and 2 local women decided they would jump on the wagon. Their timing seems to be working.

In the video above, CN2 Today Host Renee O’Neil sits down with these entrepreneurs to learn more about Tega Graze (located at 2879 Hwy 160, Suite 102, Fort Mill, SC).

https://www.tegagraze.com/

https://www.facebook.com/tegagraze