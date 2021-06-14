Tega Cay Woman Helps The Community Through Her New Group “Bountiful Blessings TC”

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The community is continuing to come together for one another, as people get back on their feet after the pandemic. One Tega Cay woman is feeding those in need in the community no questions asked through her new group “Bountiful Blessings TC”. Her acts of kindness have sparked a newfound friendship with one woman who just turned 88-years-old and now has limited mobility.

Judy Wong, a Tega Cay resident, founded a new group Bountiful Blessings TC that feeds those in need in the community and surrounding areas no questions asked. After the difficult year the community faced due to the pandemic and other difficult loses, she wanted to start something that would bring hope back to residents.

“I make between two meals and 20 meals a week, serving between one in five or six families that are nominated by the Tega Cay community. And my post simply says, ‘if you need a pick me up, no questions asked.’, says Wong.

Wong has provided 200 meals to families, single moms, seniors and anyone in need of support. She says that at some point everyone needs a little support and a helping hand from the community.

“It’s an awesome community that believes in other people — in fact I’ve had people come over and help me with meals, I’ve actually had a neighbor that donated 150 roses and we donated those to women out here that we helped in the past,” says Wong.

In feeding the community Judy has made a new friends. Just turning 88-years-old, Nora Harris or “Snooks” says her health has been on the decline. Neighbors like Judy and Catherine Woods have stepped in to make sure she’s fed and taken care of.

“Oh yes, they were just so good to do that for you and it’s nutritious food and she just does it for her own pleasure,” says Harris.

A former neighbor Catherine Woods says it’s a community’s responsibility to lift each other up.

“We all need to take a moment and reflects and check on our neighbors, check on your friends…. It takes so little time to just go to check on somebody and to see what she can do to help in it I mean it doesn’t just help them, it helps you,” says Woods.

Wong says, “…There are people out there who need our help and just need to understand that somebody’s there who cares.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the woman responsible for the community blessings.