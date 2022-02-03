Tega Cay Sgt. Honored at BBQ That Sells Out Within an Hour

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this rainy Thursday, she wasn’t able to come out but nothing could keep the community from coming out to support Sgt. Lauren Galloway who has been with the department for 9 years.

Sgt. Galloway’s parents coming out to thank the community for all the love the city is giving their daughter.

