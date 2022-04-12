Tega Cay Resident’s Letter Draws Attention to Ukrainian Needs

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Last month CN2 interviewed Mila Dudykevych a Tega Cay mom who was born and raised in the Ukraine begging US Officials and neighbors to do more for the country.

Tonight Congressman Ralph Norman is meeting with Mila, and other leaders, making a special presentation at the Tega Cay Police Department.

Congressman Norman shared her full letter on the house floor where he calls on the Biden administration to release the fighter jets and support the Ukraine, a country that’s willing to fight for itself.

