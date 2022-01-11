Tega Cay Police Office Battles Cancer

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the past 9 years Lauren Galloway has served the City of Tega Cay as a Police Officer in community patrol, training & recruiting and helped start the new Dispatch Center.

Over Christmas break Sergeant Galloway received the devastating diagnosis of ovarian cancer. After the first surgery, the doctors discovered the cancer had spread.

Her colleagues in the department said there is no one stronger than Sgt. Galloway. To help her fight, a GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical cost for Sgt. Galloway. The fund has already raised $15,085 closing in on the goal of $25,000.

Click here for Sgt. Lauren Galloway’s GoFundMe 10-33 Officer Needs Assistance

