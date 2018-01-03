Tega Cay is Under New Leadership 

Posted: 5:40 pm, January 3, 2018 by Alexandria Savage

 

It was a packed house as neighbors and politicians celebrated George Sheppard’s 10 of service to the city of Tega Cay, and the last 8 as mayor.

Sheppard left office and passed the torch to incoming mayor David O’Neal.

