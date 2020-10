TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Justin Prevette of Tega Cay is gearing up to run 62.4 miles in November.

He is going on this journey to raise money for the non-profit out of Fort Mill, SON Ministries. SON helps families and individuals who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness.

Justin has a Go Fund Me page if you would like to donate to his cause.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/run-with-purpose-in-every-step?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet