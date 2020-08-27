Tega Cay Makes Improvements to Sidewalks

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The City of Tega Cay prides itself on its walkable parks, greenways and sidewalks. To keep up with this, the city launching its sidewalk repair project.

City staff recently went out and looked at sidewalks in various neighborhoods to determine what areas needed the most work. They grade them on a scale from 1 to 10.

Currently, there are 16 sidewalk locations being worked on. The sidewalk repair project costs more than 19 thousand dollars and comes from Tega Cay’s general fund maintenance budget.

Street replacements or repairs whether it’s from water damage or potholes are first priority and whatever money is leftover by end of budget year that’s used for sidewalks.

Some residents wrote in asking for help behind Tega Cay Elementary School. City leaders say they do put emphasis on sidewalk sections that are more traveled than others like Tega Cay Drive that leads into the Greenway.

Joseph Shook, Tega Cay’s Communications Manager, says, “with any construction project, just be mindful of the crews that are working, I mean since it is sidewalks, especially, ya know, that’s going to hinder joggers, runners, walkers, or folks who use the sidewalk and the equipment will probably be in the street a little bit at points, ya know so, drivers especially, as well, should watch out for that.”

Shook says even if it’s tempting to write your name or funny drawing in the wet concrete, don’t do it, as it’s unsafe and will delay the process. The sidewalk project is expected to be complete by early September, of course, this is weather dependent.

You can see a full list of the 16 locations at www.CN2.com.