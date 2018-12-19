Tega Cay Helps Crash Victim

A Tega Cay man is recovering after being hit on his motorcycle by a woman law enforcement says was driving drunk. they also say it’s not the first time she’s faced d-u-i charges. The driver, identified as Angela Marie Suazo, also of Tega Cay, is facing several charges including a felony charge for driving under the influence. Neighbors are now rallying around the victim to help him recover. Cn2’s Kathryn Andreoli with more on how help is arriving daily in the form of meals, much to his amazement.