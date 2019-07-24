Tega Cay Controversial Rock Removed

LATEST: The Tega Cay Police monument has been removed. Here is the town’s press release on the matter. We hear from the Mayor tonight at 6.

TEGA CAY, S.C. (JULY 23, 2019)

We have received many comments, both locally and nationally, in response to the monument at the Tega Cay Police Station. We attempted to find a compromise but tailed as our community has further divided. In an attempt to find a resolution, we have upset parties on both sides of this issues and for that we are truly sorry. The City of Tega Cay’s intent from the beginning of this project as to recognize our current and fallen police officers. Without their courage, strength, dedication, concerns and compassion, as mentioned in the police officer’s prayer inscribed on the monument, our City would be a much different place.

At this time, we have removed the monument while we continue to seek a solution that expresses our unwavering support and gratitude to those who risk their lives every day for our legal team until we can find a viable solution for all concerned.

To the police officers, fire fighters, and other first responders, we thank you for your service and for keeping our community safe.

We appreciate you taking the time to provide us with your input. Regardless of our different viewpoints, our people are the great assets of our community and what truly makes this City such a wonderful place to live the good life in Tega Cay.

