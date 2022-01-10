Tega Cay Community Begins GoFundMe for Teacher Shot Working 2nd Job

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Tega Cay and others are sharing a GoFundMe page for a Tega Cay teacher who was apparently shot over winter break. According to the GoFundMe page teacher Brett Maksymik, a 5th grade teacher, was the victim of a random act of violence.

The post, created by one of his student’s families, explains while working a part-time Door Dash job, Maksymik was shot from behind during an attempted robbery and the bullet lodged into his abdomen.

Maksymik has had a number of surgeries and doctors expect him to make a full recovery. The GoFundMe has already raised more than $25,000 dollars and counting.

Here’s the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mr-maksymik-with-his-medical-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2kqmWZkT9BJViFwFlNibW3OEPjObtqkvHPV1xniUE6f9yIgfcf6_upZY4

No word yet on where the shooting took place, the school district says it can not comment on the case due to privacy laws.

Model-A Brewing in Tega Cay is holding a fundraiser for Mr. Mak, as he is also called, on Saturday, January 15th, where a portion of proceeds will be donated to support the educator.